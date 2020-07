John Barnard pioneered technologies that underpin the modern Formula 1 car, and was first to use a carbon fibre chassis at McLaren where he won titles with Niki Lauda and Alain Prost.

At Ferrari, he developed the semi-automatic gearbox that won the first time it was raced.

In this podcast, Barnard reveals more about working with the top drivers of the era, as well as larger-than-life team bosses, including Enzo Ferrari, Ron Dennis and Flavio Briatore.





