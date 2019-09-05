2019 Italian F1 GP: race preview





The latest Formula 1 2019 feature on the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Milan remains a classic stop on the F1 calendar… a fashion, cultural and gastronomic powerhouse, the original destination race. That convivial atmosphere extending into the city’s Royal Park, home to one of the world’s oldest circuits, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza - its historic banking a reflection of a dangerous past.

