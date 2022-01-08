Is F1 sport or a show? 2021 Reviews by Peter Windsor (2/3)

8 January 2022 by    1 min read
Responding to more comments from viewers, Peter Windsor at 00:00 addresses the question of whether F1 is a sport, a show or primarily an exhibition of superlative technology.

Also in this video (which is part 2 of a trilogy): the relationship between wrestling and F1; the ongoing angst surrounding F1's carbon footprint; and THAT last lap in Abu Dhabi...

