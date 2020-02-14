Introducing Valtteri Bottas 3.0


V̶a̶l̶t̶t̶e̶r̶i̶ ̶B̶o̶t̶t̶a̶s̶ ̶2̶.̶0̶ ❌ Valtteri Bottas 3.0 ✅

Check out more about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.