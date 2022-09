In the latest episode of INSIDER, join Aston Martin F1 Partner Executive Xenia Hughes at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix to explore the world of F1 sponsorships. Go behind the scenes as F1 pays its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Nyck de Vries drives the AMR22 for the first time, and we host exciting sponsor events at one of the most iconic races on the calendar.

