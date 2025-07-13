Inside Preparations of the Williams FW11 for Goodwood

Take a look at the preparations of the legendary Williams FW11, which competed in the 1986 and 1987 Formula 1 seasons.

At the hands of and Nelson Piquet, the Honda-powered car was the class of the field. While Piquet won the 1987 title with FW11B, both drivers had lost the title in the final race of the 1986 season, with Mansell suffering a tyre blowout close to the end while being in a title-winning position.

The FW11 won 18 races and grabbed 16 pole positions in 32 events.

The 1992 F1 champion, Mansell, drove the FW11 on Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Enjoy!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: