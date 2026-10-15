Inside Mercedes: Joshua Dürksen's First F1 Test

A new video from Mercedes on YouTube follows Development Driver Joshua Dürksen as he completes his first-ever Formula One test in the Mercedes W16 at Portimão.

Over two days with the team, he turned 187 laps and experienced the pace, performance, and precision of F1 machinery for the first time.

The significance reaches beyond the test itself. Dürksen becomes the first Paraguayan to drive a modern Formula One car, a landmark achievement for his country and a signal that talent isn't confined to traditional motorsport strongholds.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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