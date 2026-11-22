A new video from Honda Global on YouTube lets viewers experience the sound of the RA626H, the all-new 1.6-litre V6 Turbo Hybrid Power Unit developed for Formula 1's 2026 regulations. Built from the ground up to meet sweeping changes focused on sustainability and deeper electrification, the unit runs on 100% sustainable fuel.

Its power output has been completely reimagined, achieving a 50/50 split between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor. However, the RA626H's debut season has been difficult. Severe vibration issues plagued the early races, causing multiple retirements, and the unit has reportedly been around 12% to 13% behind the leading engines.

A Spec 2 upgrade at Zandvoort brought only a modest gain of 0.05 to 0.1 seconds per lap. The RA626H powers the Aston Martin F1 Team and marks Honda's return as a full works supplier, but the partnership has so far yielded just a handful of points as Honda works to resolve its reliability and performance deficits.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics