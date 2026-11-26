A new video from Cadillac on YouTube looks back at the team's third and final home race of the year at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The weekend featured a fourth special livery for the MAC-26 with matching driver fire suits, while Valtteri Bottas and Checo Perez ran unique helmet designs paying tribute to the individuality of Las Vegas.

Before the cars hit the track, the team spent time at Spring Mountain for a promotional shoot and met with the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to share an inside look at their operation. On Saturday night, Terry Crews represented the team in a friendly competition to get the festivities started.

On track, Bottas finished 18th, while Perez started 16th but retired on lap 18 after an incident with Rafael Camara at Turn 14.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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