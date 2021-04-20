Imola F1: Absolute Max By Peter Windsor

A brilliant Max Verstappen was dominant in both the wet and dry conditions at Imola, his Red Bull RB16B-Honda proving to be both reliable and driveable as the track changed from the wet to the semi-wet and then the dry. Lewis Hamilton salvaged a massive P2 for Mercedes after sliding off into the boonies; and Lando Norris finished a stunning P3 for McLaren-Mercedes. Add a massive, high-speed shunt from which both Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and George Russell (Williams-Mercedes) escaped unharmed and you have an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to remember, as Peter Windsor reports.

Check out more items on this website about: