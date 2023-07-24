Hungarian F1 GP Live Race Review with Peter Windsor

Join us as we delve into the thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen showcased his masterful driving skills, securing a momentous victory for Red Bull and propelling the team to an unprecedented 12th consecutive win. The race was far from predictable, as McLaren's Lando Norris demonstrated sheer heroism, claiming an impressive second place. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, despite a disappointing qualifying session, made an impressive recovery to secure the third spot on the podium for Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, starting from pole position, faced a shaky start and struggled to keep up with the McLarens in the initial phase of the race, owing to a heavy fuel load. Nevertheless, as the afternoon progressed, the dynamics changed. The Mercedes car displayed remarkable grip and balance, allowing Hamilton to stage an impressive comeback, ultimately finishing in a commendable fourth position and even setting the second-fastest race lap.

The Hungarian GP was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the exceptional talent and resilience of the drivers and their respective teams. Stay tuned for more exhilarating F1 action!

