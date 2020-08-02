How Lewis won the Silverstone pole F1 by Peter Windsor

Peter Windsor analyses qualifying for the British GP. It initially looked good for Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas but as the hour drew to a close it was Valtteri's team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, who again came out on top. Max Verstappen qualified an excellent third for Red Bull-Honda, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren-Renault's Lando Norris. Peter compares the driving styles of the leading F1 stars and delves into some of the other factors that have defined the grid for Sunday's British GP.

