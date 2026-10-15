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How is an F1 Marketing Day? McLaren Shows You

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How is an F1 Marketing Day? McLaren Shows You
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from McLaren on YouTube follows Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri through a packed marketing day during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. Between fan engagements, media interviews, and brand activations, the pair navigate a demanding schedule that stretches well beyond the racetrack.

The footage goes behind the scenes as McLaren Racing manages the high-pressure promotional commitments and personal appearances that fill a race weekend in the city. It's a look at the commercial demands that run alongside the on-track action.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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