How is an F1 Marketing Day? McLaren Shows You

A new video from McLaren on YouTube follows Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri through a packed marketing day during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. Between fan engagements, media interviews, and brand activations, the pair navigate a demanding schedule that stretches well beyond the racetrack.

The footage goes behind the scenes as McLaren Racing manages the high-pressure promotional commitments and personal appearances that fill a race weekend in the city. It's a look at the commercial demands that run alongside the on-track action.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics