How Hamilton went backwards after crash feat. Scarbs
24 April 2021

There's been plenty of talk about the timing of Lewis Hamilton's off at Imola - about how he was saved, in effect, by the Russell-Bottas shunt a few seconds later - but what about Lewis's bit of autocross when he was rejoining the race?

It's not often we see an F1 car chugging through the gravel trap in reverse - so how easy/difficult was that - and how does a 1,000bhp F1 engine produce gentle, low-down torque on a low-grip surface in reverse gear? Craig Scarborough - in awe of the moment - explains.

