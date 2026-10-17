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How Hamilton and Leclerc Took Over Ferrari's Social Media

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How Hamilton and Leclerc Took Over Ferrari's Social Media
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video from Ferrari on YouTube, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc get hold of the team's social media passwords and proceed to cause chaos across Scuderia Ferrari's accounts. The takeover sees the two drivers let loose with predictable results.

The clip captures the pair enjoying free rein over the team's channels, a playful departure from the usual race weekend content.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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