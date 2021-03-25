How good is the 2021 F1 Ferrari PU? By Peter Windsor

How big an improvement is the new Ferrari F1 power unit? On the eve of the Bahrain GP, opening round of the 2021 FIA World Championship, we spoke via Zoom with Antonio Giovinazzi, driver of the #99 Alfa Romeo-Ferrari.

Antonio was impressive at the recent Bahrain test, lapping up there with the factory Ferraris and McLaren-Mercedes on C3 and C5 Pirellis - and Alfa covered a staggering 422 laps in total, saying much for the new Ferrari PU's reliability.

Obviously this weekend could be a different story - but in this interview, recorded at Alfa's hotel on Thursday night, Antonio gives us an idea of the sorts of improvements that have been made not only to the Ferrari PU but also to the Alfa chassis.

