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Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

How F1 Teams Use Naval Camouflage to Hide Secrets

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How F1 Teams Use Naval Camouflage to Hide Secrets
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Sam Collins, the F1 TV technical analyst behind the YouTube channel Sam's the pits, explores the fascinating history of dazzle camouflage and its use in motorsport. The feature looks at how F1 teams and other racing outfits have borrowed the naval technique to keep car design secrets hidden for longer.

Collins traces the origins of dazzle camouflage and explains how its disorienting patterns have been adapted to mask aerodynamic details from rival teams and photographers. It's a clever intersection of military history and racing espionage.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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