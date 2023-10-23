How do you paint an F1 car?

Charting the path from conception to unveiling, we're thrilled to spotlight our exclusive livery for the Austin Grand Prix. Dreamed up by our loyal supporters, the #FanCrafted initiative hands over the reigns of our car's aesthetics to the fans for the trio of 2023 US races. Dive into the tale of Austin's second fan-curated RB19 skin! On this occasion, Oracle Red Bull Racing has once more transformed the RB19 into a masterpiece, this time influenced by the Team's aficionados.

This weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, the 2023 Constructors' Championship victor will flaunt a design straight from the heart of The Paddock community, celebrating our #FanCrafted initiative. Franco's triumphant design beams with vibrant strokes of red, white, and blue adorning the body and both the front and back wings of the RB19, complemented with intricate Texan star motifs. Hailing from Capitán Bermúdez, Argentina, the 39-year-old design maestro found his muse in the #FanCrafted Miami event earlier this year, with fellow Argentinian Martina Andriano's champion design leaving an indelible mark on him. With the RB19 donning those Miami shades, both Max and Checo dazzled, securing top spots on the podium.

