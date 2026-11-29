A new YouTube video from General Motors and Cadillac explores how they bring a Formula 1 livery from digital design to the physical car. The feature goes behind the scenes with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team to show how a concept becomes an identity on track.

The story begins with an open design competition across GM and TWG, then moves into the workshop, where lasers and tape are used to position individual stripes by hand. It highlights the balance between advanced digital tools and traditional craftsmanship, and explains why the final judgement still rests with the human eye.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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