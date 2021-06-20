Hottest F1 News of week 24 - 2021
See and hear this weeks hottest news from the world of Formula 1. The voice over is made by Jonathan Simon.
The following articles are highlighted this week:
- Bottas to trade places with Russell next season?
- Williams team not ruling out Russell-Bottas swap next season
- Hamilton says he hopes to retire at the age of forty
- Pirelli says Verstappen’s tyres at Baku might been too soft
- Honda F1 staff moves to Red Bull end of season?
- Second US GP at Indianapolis not possible this season?
- Hamilton hopes fans will keep watching F1 in pay TV era
