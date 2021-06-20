Hottest F1 News of week 24 - 2021

See and hear this weeks hottest news from the world of Formula 1. The voice over is made by Jonathan Simon.

The following articles are highlighted this week:

  1. Bottas to trade places with Russell next season?
  2. Williams team not ruling out Russell-Bottas swap next season
  3. Hamilton says he hopes to retire at the age of forty
  4. Pirelli says Verstappen’s tyres at Baku might been too soft
  5. Honda F1 staff moves to Red Bull end of season?
  6. Second US GP at Indianapolis not possible this season?
  7. Hamilton hopes fans will keep watching F1 in pay TV era

