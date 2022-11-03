Horsing Around in Texas | No Brakes Ep 16

Steiner wonders why Ricciardo does not want to race next year
3 November 2022 by    1 min read

Let me just quote the late great Colonel Sanders. He said, I'm too drunk to taste this chicken.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.