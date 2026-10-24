Honda's Road to its 500th Formula 1 Race

A new video from Honda Racing F1 on YouTube celebrates a major milestone: 500 races powered by Honda engines in Formula 1. The feature takes a journey through every era and every car that has contributed to that history.

The milestone is being marked at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, tracing back to Honda's F1 debut at the 1964 German Grand Prix. The count spans its time as a works team, engine supplier, and power unit manufacturer.

To mark the occasion, the Aston Martin AMR26 cars are carrying special "Honda500" commemorative branding throughout the weekend. It's a fitting retrospective on half a century of competition at the pinnacle of motorsport.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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