Hill and Schumacher crash - Silverstone 1995 F1 GP

Williams FW17 Renault presentation with Damin Hill, David Coulthard, Adrian Newey & Patrick Head (1995)
17 August 2021 by    1 min read

Hill takes himself and Schumacher out of the race in a clumsy collision while leading. Coulthard and Herbert take over with an epic battle for the lead.

