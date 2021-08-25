Highlights 1983 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

It's May 22 1983, just seven days after Monaco, the grand prix scene returned to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, for the first time in 13 years, for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Drivers, fans, teams and pundits alike were all in awe of the "new" Spa circuit, which retained the classic Blanchimont, La Source, Eau Rouge and Raidillon corners, while throwing in a blindingly fast purpose-built section down the hill.

Championship standings after five rounds: 1. Piquet (21) 2. Prost (19) 3. Tambay (17) 4. Rosberg (14) 5. Watson (11)

Here you can check out the 1983 Belgian F1 GP results.

