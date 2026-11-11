High Performance Racing: Smedley Reunites with Massa to Discuss São Paulo GP

In a new episode of High Performance Racing on YouTube, host Jake Humphrey and former Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer join Rob Smedley as he reunites with his old Ferrari driver Felipe Massa for a proper São Paulo Grand Prix debrief.

Massa reflects on the setup change Rob made that won him Interlagos in 2006, the stress of watching his son Pippo race, and the unforgettable 2008 title-decider. He also shares his thoughts on what Ferrari must learn about rules of engagement, alongside a Schumacher story.

The panel then shifts to Mercedes' remarkable turnaround, debating whether Toto Wolff now belongs in the company of Frank Williams, Enzo Ferrari, and Ron Dennis. Smedley uses his "dark web" data to examine whether George Russell was robbed of pole, and the episode also covers the latest on Esteban Ocon and a tribute to the late Alan Jones.

To close, they crown the winner of Kimi Antonelli's signed cap, put Oscar Piastri in the firing line for Bullshit Corner, and share a few Dad Jokes.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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