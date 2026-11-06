High Performance Address Antonelli with Gwen Lagrue and Mercedes' Bradley Lord

In a new episode of High Performance Racing, hosts Jake Humphrey, Otmar Szafnauer, and Rob Smedley dig into how close Kimi Antonelli came to retiring before his historic title win in Mexico.

They are joined by Gwen Lagrue, who first spotted an 11-year-old Antonelli racing a go-kart in Adria in 2017, to explain what made him stand out and to share the phone call he received from Toto Wolff the morning Lewis Hamilton announced he was leaving.

Mercedes Deputy Team Principal Bradley Lord then takes the audience inside the factory meeting where Wolff told Antonelli the seat could be his.

He also describes the 40 minutes the new champion spent alone in an empty engineering office afterwards, trying to process what he had achieved, and recounts the cracked sump that left Antonelli feeling his engine struggle with four laps to go.

Smedley opens the engineering dark web to trace how Antonelli went from a difficult rookie season to champion, while the hosts debate whether George Russell can bounce back. The episode also covers Ferrari's rules-of-engagement mess, Esteban Ocon's exit from Haas, the latest on Liam Lawson, and a signed cap giveaway.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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