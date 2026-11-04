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Hamilton Running Out of Patience with Ferrari? Peter Windsor Reacts

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Hamilton Running Out of Patience with Ferrari? Peter Windsor Reacts
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video from content creator Cameron Cc on YouTube, journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor responds to claims that Lewis Hamilton could retire from Formula 1 due to his situation at Ferrari. Windsor weighs in on the speculation surrounding the seven-time champion's future with the Scuderia.

He also considers an alternative path, suggesting that if Hamilton wanted to leave Ferrari without retiring from the sport entirely, a move to McLaren could suit both parties—and that CEO Zak Brown would likely welcome the prospect. It's a thought-provoking take on one of the paddock's biggest talking points.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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