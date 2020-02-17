Hamilton Onboard during the Mercedes W11 first Lap


Woo hoo! Jump onboard the Mercedes 2020 F1 car - the all-new W11 - as Lewis Hamilton heads out for his first lap of the new 2020 F1 season.

Check out more about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.