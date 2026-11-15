Haas VF-16: Technical Analysis of Haas' First F1 Car

A new video from Sam Collins, the F1 TV technical analyst behind the YouTube channel Sam's the pits, explores how Haas arrived in Formula 1 and made an immediate impact in 2016. The team generated controversy before it had even contested a race, thanks to its close technical ties with Ferrari.

Collins examines the team's origins and the VF-16, questioning how much of the car's design was influenced by Ferrari and what that meant for the sport's regulations. He also looks back at Haas' debut season to assess how the newcomer shook up the established order.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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