Gordon Murray reveals the GMA T.50 supercar secrets





Very off topic of Formula 1, but because ex-F1 car designer Gordon Murray designed an even more extreme car than his McLaren F1 of 1992, we thought you would like to see the result.

Gordon Murray takes Harry round the GMA T.50 and explains why he decided to launch this new supercar now, which he sees as the rightful successor to the mighty McLaren F1.

With a bespoke 3.9litre Cosworth V12 that pumps out 663bhp at an incredible 11,500rpm and weighing only 986kg at the kerb, performance is going to be astonishing.

Yet there's enough luggage space to make this a usable GT. The T.50 looks to be a truly amazing new supercar.





You can see more details and numbers about this special car on the Gordon Murray Design website.

