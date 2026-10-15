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Goodwood Celebrates 30 Years of Damon Hill's F1 Title

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Goodwood Celebrates 30 Years of Damon Hill's F1 Title
Victor R. 1 min read
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At this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Goodwood Road & Racing marked 30 years since Damon Hill's 1996 championship triumph at Suzuka with a special balcony moment. The occasion also recalled Murray Walker's unforgettable line: "And I've got to stop, because I've got a lump in my throat."

In a video posted on the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel, Damon sits down with his wife Georgie to look back on that landmark day. It's a warm and personal reflection on a moment that has stayed with fans for three decades.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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