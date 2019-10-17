George Russel: Keeping the Faith





Williams’ George Russell heads to the final four races facing a tough stat, the Brit on-course to be the first full-time F1 driver since Marcus Ericsson in 2017 to fail to score a point over a season…and the first Williams driver since Alex Zanardi in 1999, 20 years ago. Should it happen, though, it’ll be a reflection on the team’s uncompetitive FW42 - not Russell, who remains highly rated at Grove and at Mercedes, where he is a Silver Arrows protégé.

Check out more about: