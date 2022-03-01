Gasly's footwork inside the AlphaTauri AT03

Jump inside the cockpit with Pierre Gasly for the first-ever lap of the AT03 and see firsthand the footwork finesse of an F1 driver!

Before we went to pre-season testing in Barcelona, AlphaTauri's brand new Formula 1 car hit the track for the first time down the road from their factory in Misano, where AlphaTauri thought they'd give a different view of its first lap of the year by introducing some footcam footage.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: