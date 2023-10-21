Friday Qualifying 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix Analysis by Windsor

Friday's qualifying session in Austin has set the stage for an enthralling race on Sunday. Max Verstappen from Red Bull faced a setback, landing in P6 due to track limit breaches during his top-qualifying run. Ferrari dominated by clinching positions P1 through P4, with Charles Leclerc leading the charge followed by Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris showcased his prowess for McLaren by securing P2. Meanwhile, the dynamic duo of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, are set to start from P3 to P5. F1 analyst, Peter Windsor, reflects on the significant highlights of the day.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: