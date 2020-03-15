Formula 1 & the Coronavirus by Peter Windsor





On the Saturday after a Friday 13 that F1 will never forget, Peter Windsor, in subdued downtown Melbourne, looks back at an Australian GP that never was and at where F1 may choose to go next. Does this enforced pause provide an opportunity to take stock of costs, to reduce F1's enormous global logistics footprint and to re-think the direction of F1 technology? Peter ponders these questions on the bank of the Yarra River.

