Formula 1 documentary ᴴᴰ - Pit Stop in Two Seconds

CONTENT: Documentary looking at the history of Formula 1 pit stops to coincide with the third anniversary of its sub-two second stop at the 2013 US Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based squad serviced Mark Webber’s RB9 In 1.923s to set a new world record. At the 2016 European Grand Prix, Williams officially equalled that record by turning around Felipe Massa in 1.92s, although the team’s telemetry data reportedly recorded the stop as taking just 1.89s.

The documentary, titled ‘The History of the Pit Stop: Gone in 2 Seconds’, is presented by former F1 driver David Coulthard and it covers the evolution of pit stops from the very start of the world championship up to the rapid wheel changes we see in modern F1.

Coulthard describes the changes from the abandoned pit complex and grandstands at the former Reims circuit in North East France and speaks to former F1 drivers John Surtees, Gerhard Berger, Jos Verstappen and Webber about their different experiences in the pitlane.

The documentary also features an extended focus on Gordon Murray and the 1980s Brabham squad, which brought in-race refuelling back to F1 with the BT50 – although the practice was subsequently banned in 1984 before being reintroduced between 1994 and 2010.

