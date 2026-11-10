Footage of Lando Norris Driving the MCL-HY at Goodwood
Fresh off his win in São Paulo, a new Goodwood Road & Racing video poses an interesting thought: could Lando Norris eventually race in the World Endurance Championship? It revisits this year's Festival of Speed, where the McLaren driver got behind the wheel of the MCL-HY, the team's 2027 WEC challenger.
That brief taste of endurance machinery naturally leads to speculation about how he might handle the demands of Le Mans. It's a crossover that sets his current F1 form against a very different kind of test.