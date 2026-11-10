Footage of Lando Norris Driving the MCL-HY at Goodwood

Fresh off his win in São Paulo, a new Goodwood Road & Racing video poses an interesting thought: could Lando Norris eventually race in the World Endurance Championship? It revisits this year's Festival of Speed, where the McLaren driver got behind the wheel of the MCL-HY, the team's 2027 WEC challenger.

That brief taste of endurance machinery naturally leads to speculation about how he might handle the demands of Le Mans. It's a crossover that sets his current F1 form against a very different kind of test.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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