Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Footage from the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice

  PREV 
Footage from the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice
Victor R. 1 min read
Share

A video from Ed's filmarchief on YouTube offers footage from free practice ahead of the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The clip captures the circuit in action during the build-up to the race.

It also features interviews with Jody Scheckter, who discusses his six-wheeled Tyrrell-Ford, along with reflections on James Hunt, who later won the race, and Swiss Ferrari driver Clay Regazzoni.

Sadly, marshal Ron Lenderink died during a support race that weekend.

Share this article
Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 Videos items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

This Week's TOP 3 Trending F1 Videos