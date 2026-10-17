Footage from the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice

A video from Ed's filmarchief on YouTube offers footage from free practice ahead of the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The clip captures the circuit in action during the build-up to the race.

It also features interviews with Jody Scheckter, who discusses his six-wheeled Tyrrell-Ford, along with reflections on James Hunt, who later won the race, and Swiss Ferrari driver Clay Regazzoni.

Sadly, marshal Ron Lenderink died during a support race that weekend.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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