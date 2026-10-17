Footage from the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix - Free Practice
A video from Ed's filmarchief on YouTube offers footage from free practice ahead of the 1976 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The clip captures the circuit in action during the build-up to the race.
It also features interviews with Jody Scheckter, who discusses his six-wheeled Tyrrell-Ford, along with reflections on James Hunt, who later won the race, and Swiss Ferrari driver Clay Regazzoni.
Sadly, marshal Ron Lenderink died during a support race that weekend.