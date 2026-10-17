Footage from the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice

A video from Ed's filmarchief on YouTube presents footage from the free practice sessions at the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix. The clip captures the cars and the atmosphere around the streets of Monte Carlo during the build-up to the race.

The footage also includes interviews with Emerson Fittipaldi and Roelof Wunderink, offering a glimpse into the thoughts of the drivers ahead of the weekend's action.

Niki Lauda eventually won the race for Ferrari, which was the first win for the iconic Ferrari 312T.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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