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Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Footage from the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice

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Footage from the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice
Victor R. 1 min read
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A video from Ed's filmarchief on YouTube presents footage from the free practice sessions at the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix. The clip captures the cars and the atmosphere around the streets of Monte Carlo during the build-up to the race.

The footage also includes interviews with Emerson Fittipaldi and Roelof Wunderink, offering a glimpse into the thoughts of the drivers ahead of the weekend's action.

Niki Lauda eventually won the race for Ferrari, which was the first win for the iconic Ferrari 312T.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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