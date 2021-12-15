Final Lap Feels in Red Bull Garage Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Putting you in the Red Bull Racing Honda garage for the most extraordinary final lap to a Formula 1 Grand Prix you will ever see. Featuring the personnel on the pit wall, the mechanics and more!

After 21 races of wheel-to-wheel action, the Drivers' Championship was decided on the very last one with Max Verstappen performing a daring last-gasp overtake to snatch the race victory and with it the Drivers' World Title.

