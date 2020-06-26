Ferrari's Road to 1000 - French GP 1979

27 Jun 2020 by
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 126 CK (1981-1984)


Perhaps one of the most exciting races as Gilles Villeneuve battled René Arnoux to the finish line at the  French GP 🏁 A legendary battle in F1 that is still spoken about to this day 👊

