Ferrari's F1 Friday in Melbourne by Peter Windsor

The gloves were off again on Friday as the F1 teams prepared for the Australian GP on the new-look Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia. Although Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc headed both practice sessions, confirming the versatility of their superb 2022 challenger, the F1-75, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were never far away.

Peter Windsor in this video analyses the performance of the two teams on both light fuel and heavy - and compares the top speeds of the Red Bull and Ferrari as they ran with different weights. Peter also looks at the still-disappointing performance of Mercedes; the improved speed of the McLarens - and concludes (16:50) with a radical new suggestion for the F1 circuit of circuits in Las Vegas.

