Ferrari's 2021 Austrian F1 GP debriefing with Iñaki Rueda

Ferrari's Austrian GP video debrief brought to you by head of strategy and racing Iñaki Rueda.

Ferrari has "bad" qualifying session and both drivers didn't get into Q3. The chosen strategy did gave them a good race result and the team scored 14 points and is still fighting for 3rd place in the constructors championship.

The red team from Italy wasn't very happy with scoring less points than their current rival McLaren, who occupies P3 in the championship now.

