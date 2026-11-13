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Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Ferrari Under Pressure? Peter Windsor Answers

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Ferrari Under Pressure? Peter Windsor Answers
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the veteran journalist and former F1 team manager responds to Ferrari's admission that high tyre pressures caused the sudden drop-off in performance on Lewis Hamilton's car during the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix. Windsor examines the implications of the team's explanation.

He analyses how these pressure issues impacted Hamilton's race and what the admission reveals about Ferrari's operational challenges. It's a focused look at the technical factors that shaped the seven-time champion's weekend at Interlagos.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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