Ferrari on the pole for F1 Miami by Peter Windsor

Not only did Ferrari take the Miami pole with Charles Leclerc: Carlos Sainz, recovering from a rough Friday, qualified second, making it an all-red front row.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez qualified third and fourth for Red Bull-Honda after spending considerable time in FP3 running Medium and Hard tyres; Leclerc, by contrast, focused on the soft Pirelli tyre throughout the day. With Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri-Honda), Lando Norris (McLaren-Mercedes) and Mick Schumacher (Haas-Ferrari) also brilliant in qualifying, Peter Windsor analyses these results and more in the build-up to Sunday's inaugural F1 race in Miami.

