Ferrari on the F1 pole in Bahrain by Peter Windsor

The new era of F1 begins in Bahrain with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the pole; and, with team-mate Carlos Sainz qualifying third, all signs are that a Red Renaissance is upon us. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, meanwhile, qualified second and seems quietly confident of what he will be able to do in race conditions.

Peter Windsor looks at these results, analyses the disappointing performance of Mercedes, suggests a reason for the dazzling speed of the new Haas - and reacts to the FIA report, published on Saturday, about the events that led up to the infamous last lap at Abu Dhabi, 2021.

