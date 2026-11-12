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Ferrari Drivers Hamilton and Leclerc Play "More or Less" Challenge

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Ferrari Drivers Hamilton and Leclerc Play "More or Less" Challenge
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from CEVA Logistics on YouTube puts Scuderia Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to the test in the "More or Less" challenge. The two teammates must guess whether various numerical figures related to the logistics company's global operations are higher or lower than the numbers presented.

From questions about worldwide reach to key logistics statistics, the drivers face a series of numerical puzzles. Viewers can play along and discover the impressive scale of CEVA's activities while seeing which driver makes the most accurate guesses.

It's a relaxed environment for the two drivers, who have become fierce competitors against each other on the racetracks.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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