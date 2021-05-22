Ferrari 1-2 on Monaco Thursday! By Peter Windsor

No, you're not seeing things. Ferrari actually finished one-two after the first day of practice for this weekend's Monaco GP.

Charles Leclerc was brilliantly fast after losing almost the entire morning due to a gearbox problem and team-mate Carlos Sainz was only a shade behind.

There's still a long way to go but Peter Windsor in this video captures the story so far... With thanks to AMG Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren and Wikimedia Commons.

