Returning to the racing calendar in 2023, the excitement builds as we head back to the Losail International Circuit! To give fans a sneak peek into what to anticipate, our F1 Esports star, Jake Benham, took us on an exclusive lap around the Qatar track using the F1 23 game. Dive in to get firsthand insights and nuances about this thrilling circuit layout.

