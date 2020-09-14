F2004 Onboard of Mick Schumacher at Mugello

Driving around Mugello in your dad's title-winning Scuderia Ferrari F2004 = amazing Sunday was a day to remember for Mick Schumache as he helped Ferrari celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix

Driving around Mugello in your dad's title-winning @ScuderiaFerrari F2004 = amazing 😍 Sunday was a day to remember for @SchumacherMick as he helped Ferrari celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix 👀#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hi4UL2D1zI — Formula 1 (@F1) September 14, 2020



Check out more items on this website about: